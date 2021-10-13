Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
North Jersey Cookie Shop Opens 2 More Stores

Cecilia Levine
The Cookie Connect
The Cookie Connect

A popular North Jersey cookie store is opening two more locations.

The Cookie Connect, headquartered in Bloomfield, is coming to Morristown and Hoboken. It also recently opened a storefront in Ridgewood.

The new locations are:

  • 88 South St., Morristown, coming this fall
  • 305 1st St., Hoboken, opening Oct. 16

The shop is owned by friends Ali Hajihaidari and Andrew Zerquera, who ditched their corporate job search to run a bakery.

The Cookie Connect is known for its stuffed cookies. Flavors include Apple Pie, Fruity Pebbz, NYC Cheescake and more.

The shop also offers a cereal ice cream bar, a cookie cup and 5 pound ice cream sandwich.

