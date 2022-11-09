North Jersey Cannabis Dispensary Gains State Approval For Legal Weed Sales: Report

Another location of a North Jersey cannabis dispensary has gained state approval to begin selling marijuana to adults.

In a 3-2 vote on last week, the state's Cannabis Regulatory Commission voted for the sales expansion of Ascend Wellness in Fort Lee, NJ Advance Media reports.

In August, the company began selling recreational marijuana out of its Montclair location, and its Rochelle Park began doing so in April.

The Fort Lee shop opened last month and must finish a municipal process before it can launch sales.

"New Jersey is already showing signs of a booming adult-use market, and Ascend has proactively scaled our operations and staffing to serve our customers' specific needs in the state," said Frank Perullo, President and Co-Founder of AWH.

Ascend Wellness, 461-469 West St., Fort Lee

