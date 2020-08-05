Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Nordstrom Closing Freehold Store

Cecilia Levine
The Nordstrom store at Freehold's Raceway Mall will not be reopening after the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Nordstrom store in Freehold will not be reopening after the COVID-19 crisis in New Jersey, reports say.

The company earlier this week announced plans to close 16 stores but had not released a complete list of which ones as of Friday.

None of the other New Jersey Nordstrom stores were affected, according to a report in the Asbury Park Press.

"Because of the impacts of COVID-19 has had on our business, we need to take a critical look at the physical footprint of our stores to determine which we will continue to operate," Nordstrom told APP.

"To respond to the impacts of COVID-19 and ensure we're able to continue serving customers well into the future, we will be closing 16 of our fleet of full-line stores, including Nordstrom Freehold Raceway."

The Freehold store that's been open for nearly 30 years at the Raceway Mall is among the 16 Nordstrom stores that will close after the coronavirus pandemic.

Click here for more from the Asbury Park Press.

