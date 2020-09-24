Nonna's Pizza On Route 17 Shutters

Nonna's Pizza & Ristorante in Paramus appears to have closed after a decade in business.

The phone line at the Italian restaurant on the southbound side of Route 17 was disconnected when Daily Voice called Thursday morning.

The eatery was listed as "closed" on Yelp, and "temporarily closed" on Google Maps.

Facebook messages to Nonna's page were not returned.

The family-run restaurant has been open since 2010.

While the COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on local businesses, it was not immediately clear why Nonna's closed.

