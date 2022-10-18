'No Pressure Alert': Owners Of North Jersey Pizzeria Hover Over Barstool's Portnoy

The owner of a North Jersey pizzeria and his sons looked on as Barstool Sports CEO Dave Portnoy sampled a slice.
"No pressure alert," Barstool writers captioned the YouTube review.
Portnoy popped into Garwood's Nola's Osteria & Pizza for his latest One Bite pizza review. Turns out he's been in town for part of a larger North Jersey blitz.
The CEO rated the cheese pizza a 7.8. On the One Bite app, Nola's earned a 9.1.
Located on North Avenue in Garwood, Nola's is owned and operated by Marc Spagnola, who previously owned Original La Cucina Ristorante & Seafood Grill in Millburn.
The restaurant boasts authentic Italian food such as its "famous" meatballs and arencini.
Nola's Osteria & Pizza, 304 North Ave., Garwood
