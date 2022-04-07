NJ TikToker Might Be Most Famous Pizzaiolo In America

Salvatore Mandreucci aims to entertain and inspire. And the 25-year-old Mercer County pizzaiolo is good at it, too.

Known as SallySlices on TikTok and Instagram, Mandreucci has more than 4 million combined followers making him the most famous pizzaiolo in the US, as first reported by the New York Post.

His videos attract customers from across the US to his dad's shop, Marcello’s Pizza Grill in Hamilton Square, and the phone rings off the hook with people looking to talk to him.

But he's in the back making the product and his content. Nearly every day, Mendreucci posts a video of him effortlessly working dough alongside an inspirational quote.

"The pain of discipline is better than the pain of regret," he says in one while flipping dough around in the pizza shop, then panning to himself in a baseball cap and leather jacket.

In another he explains how he felt directionless at 17 making pizzas in his dad’s shop, then introduces all of the impactful people he met because of it.

Menreucci's dad immigrated to the US from Italy when he was 16 years old and opened the shop. He says he's proud of his son but hopes to see him get out of the pizza shop one day, the TikToker told the New York Post.

