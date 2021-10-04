Contact Us
NJ Target Store Weeks Away From Opening

Another former Kmart store is being replaced by a new Target store -- this time in Atlantic County. 

The newest Target to land in Somers Point is set to open this month in, NJ.com says citing news reports.

Kmart vacated its anchor store at Somers Point Plaza, a popular shopping center off of Route 9. 

Target Corp also has plans to replace a shuttered Kmart store in Wall, Monmouth County, and Kearney in Hudson County.

A shuttered Kmart store in Mercer County is being replaced by a popular discount Grocery Outlet store as reported here by Daily Voice. 

