NJ Restaurants Named To Yelp's List Of Top 100 Places To Eat In America

Yelp has released its latest installment of the top 100 places to eat in America.

Among them, three New Jersey joints.

The list includes something for everyone, from family-owned digs to a 5-star hidden hotspot in a former hospital storage room, the report says.

Jessica's Cafe, Plainfield: Yelpers love the milk-fed pork chops, grilled shrimp and wild mushroom crepes.

Kenko Sushi, Lincoln Park: Yelpers love the Godzilla, The Monster, and the vegetarian options.

Nicholas Anthony's Family Kitchen, West Orange: Yelpers love the braised short ribs, especially paired with mushroom risotto.

Click here for the complete report from Yelp.

