NJ Restaurant Makes Some Of The Best Mozzarella Sticks In America, Website Says

Making a great mozzarella stick isn't so simple. For one, there's got to be a crispy outside. The inside has to be the perfect combination of chewy and melty.

And according to food website "Eat This, Not That," American restaurants have very different ways of making them.

The website recently compiled a list of "Best Mozzarella Sticks in Every State."

Representing New Jersey is Onieals in Hoboken.

"The mozzarella is fresh fried like so many other quality options on our list, but the marinara is warm and spicy here," the website says of Onieals' mozzarella sticks.

"What makes this spot even more interesting is that it relies on locals' word of mouth to get a very loyal customer base."

Onieals is located at 343 Park Ave.

Click here for the complete list of best mozzarella sticks from "East This Not That."

