NJ Family's Ice Cream Shop Expands With Third Location: Report

A family owned ice cream shop is expanding its footprint with a third North Jersey location, reports NJ Advance Media.

Stack Creamery will be replacing Postmark at 48 Washington St. in Morristown, with a soft opening planned sometime this month.

Stack Creamery's unique touch allows customers to choose from several ice cream flavors and toppings to build their own custom ice cream sandwich, and offers a multitude of ice cream-related baked goods.

The flagship store for Stack Creamery is located in Westwood, while a second store opened last year in Jersey City.

To read the full report by NJ Advance Media, click here.

