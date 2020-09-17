NJ Casinos, Racetracks Score Nationwide Sports Betting Record

New Jersey sports gamblers bet a nationwide record $668 million last month, officials said.

That smashed the previous one-month record of $614 million bet in Nevada in November 2019, according to the state Division of Gaming Enforcement.

The Garden State's previous one-month record for sports betting was $562 million set in November 2019.

August was the first full month of professional baseball this year, and gamblers also had hockey and basketball playoffs to bet on.

Casinos were closed earlier this year due to coronavirus, and were capped at 25% capacity. Even so, internet gambling at racetracks and casinos has doubled from a year ago, officials said.

Casinos and tracks saw their total gambling revenue including slot machines decline by only 7.5% compared to August 2019, when they were operating at full capacity and there was no pandemic.

“Recovery is underway, even with continuing travel advisories that decreased visits from out of state,” said James Plousis, chairman of the New Jersey Casino Control Commission.

Plousis said that indoor dining was allowed to reopen on Sept. 4, which should bolster this month's revenue report.

Industry receipts also show a 113-percent surge in internet gaming for 2020 compared to the first eight months of 2019.

