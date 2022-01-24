Newark Man, 18, Stole 9 Cars From North Jersey Dealership: Prosecutor

A Newark man was slapped with a slew of theft and burglary charges after stealing a total of nine cars from a Morris County auto dealership, authorities said.

Ahjhir Jones, 18, is accused of stealing the vehicles from GT Motors in Morristown August 6, 2021, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said Monday.

He was identified via surveillance footage and fingerprinting, Carroll said.

Jones was taken into custody Jan. 19 and charged with conspiracy to commit theft, theft by unlawful taking, conspiracy to commit burglary, burglary, criminal mischief and unlawful means of conveyance.

Jones was being held in the Morris County Correctional Facility in accordance with Criminal Justice Reform.

Assisting agencies include the Morristown Police Department, the Morris County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigations, the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Intelligence Unit and the Morris County Auto Theft Task Force.

