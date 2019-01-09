New Restaurant Openings, Closings In Bergen County

Out with the old, in with the new.

Here are the most recent restaurant openings and closings in Bergen County.

CLOSED : Carlo's Bakery, Ridgewood: Buddy Valestro of "Cake Boss" has closed his Ridgewood and Morristown locations. The leases were up and the company chose not to renew, a spokeswoman told NJ.com.

Falafull , Fair Lawn : This popular NYC falafel food truck opened a store in Fair Lawn. The eatery offers falafel sandwiches, chicken wings, chopped salad, smoothies, fries, soups, tacos and more. Located at 14-25 Plaza Road, Fair Lawn.

Cast Iron Pot 2, Fairview: This is the restaurant's second location in the borough. Get ready for more AYCE Korean BBQ -- and possibly a bar soon, BoozyBurbs reports. Located at 320 Bergen Blvd., Fairview.

Burgerim , Elmwood Park: Just after opening an Englewood location, this international burger chain is opening another Bergen County location, BoozyBurbs reports. Located at 430 Market St., Elmwood Park.

