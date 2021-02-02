New Pizzeria Opens In Paramus

A family-owned pizzeria based in Queens has expanded to Paramus, marking the store’s seventh location in the Garden State.

Singas Famous Pizza, launched in 1967, opened its new Paramus store on E. Ridgewood Avenue, replacing the former King Pizza, according to Boozy Burbs.

In addition to its wide array of specialty pies, the new store offers carryout and delivery of classic comfort food options like pasta, burgers, gyros, sandwiches and more — plus, with a BYOB policy, hungry guests can sip while they snack.

Other Singas locations can be found in Parlin, North Brunswick, Lake Hiawatha, Jersey City, Edison, Elmwood Park and Morrisville with another store opening soon in East Windsor, the website says.

Singas in Paramus is open seven days a week between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. For more information, visit the Facebook page.

Singas Famous Pizza, E. Ridgewood Ave., Paramus

