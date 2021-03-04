Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: 'Yo, Cops!': Paterson Detectives Find Teen With Loaded Gun, Heroin For Sale Despite Warning
Business

New Pizzeria Opens In Bergen County

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Pizza Side is now open in Bergen County.
Pizza Side is now open in Bergen County. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Pizza Side

A new pizzeria has opened in Bergen County.

Pizza Side opened last month on Palisade Avenue in Cliffside Park.

The eatery is family-owned and operated.

"We believe that there is something extra special about local, family-owned businesses," the website says. 

"We hope that when you come to visit us you will feel welcome and appreciated in our family-friendly restaurant. We love our customers, which is why we build the best pizzas, with the freshest ingredients, in the low country."

The menu boasts make-your-own pizzas (small, medium or large, for $10, $13 of $15). 

Customers can also choose from a variety of specialty pies, square pies, and salads.

Catering options include chicken parm, sausage parm, pasta, ravioli, lasagna, pasta bolognese and more.

Pizza Side, 453 Palisade Ave., Cliffside Park

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.