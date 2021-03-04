New Pizzeria Opens In Bergen County

A new pizzeria has opened in Bergen County.

Pizza Side opened last month on Palisade Avenue in Cliffside Park.

The eatery is family-owned and operated.

"We believe that there is something extra special about local, family-owned businesses," the website says.

"We hope that when you come to visit us you will feel welcome and appreciated in our family-friendly restaurant. We love our customers, which is why we build the best pizzas, with the freshest ingredients, in the low country."

The menu boasts make-your-own pizzas (small, medium or large, for $10, $13 of $15).

Customers can also choose from a variety of specialty pies, square pies, and salads.

Catering options include chicken parm, sausage parm, pasta, ravioli, lasagna, pasta bolognese and more.

Pizza Side, 453 Palisade Ave., Cliffside Park

