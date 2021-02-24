New Jersey Restaurants Named To Yelp List '100 Places To Eat In 2021'

A pasta shop, a sushi joint and a health food store were the three New Jersey eateries named to Yelp's list of 100 places to eat in the U.S. this year.

Last December, the user review site asked the community for a list of their favorite restaurants.

This year's list is the culmination of the thousands of suggestions -- "a list of favorite restaurants where we can’t wait to enjoy a meal with loved ones again," Yelp said.

The New Jersey eateries on the list are:

19: The Pasta Shop, Denville

45. Kim's Sushi, West Orange

63. Fresh Tiki Bar, Somerville

The top spot went to Kelley Farm Kitchen, in Harpers Ferry, WV.

Click here for the full list.

