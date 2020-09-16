Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Hackensack Police Nab Church Burglar
Business

New Jersey Pizzerias Named Among 101 Best In America

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Pie from Razza Pizza Artigianale in Jersey City
Pie from Razza Pizza Artigianale in Jersey City Photo Credit: @hungrylikeamotherforker

New Jersey pizza joints snagged four spots on the Daily Meal's annual list of 101 best pizzerias in the U.S.

Three of those four were included in last year's rundown, which named six Garden State spots.

"Although they’re each special in their own ways, the following pizzas have many of the qualities you’d expect in an above-standard pie: saucy, cheesy slices of heaven with a doughy-yet-crispy crust and a nice flop; along with a respectable amount of grease," the website says, "just enough to get the job done.

"Some have basic-but-essential ingredients like pepperoni and house-made sausage, while others venture outside the box with creative-yet-functional toppings."

These Jersey spots made the list:

Click here for the full list.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.