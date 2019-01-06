Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
New Englewood Juice Bar Goes For Greater Impact Aiding Youth In Low-Income Homes

New Englewood Juice Bar Goes For Greater Impact Aiding Youth In Low-Income Homes

Cecilia Levine
The Good Neighbor, 18 S. Dean St., Englewood
The Good Neighbor, 18 S. Dean St., Englewood Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine

A new juice and smoothie bar is opening in Englewood.

The Good Neighbor -- a family-run business -- is currently under renovation at 18 S. Dean St.

Ten percent of gross earnings will go toward supporting children in low-income Englewood homes, its website says.

"Our guiding principle is, 'Love your neighbor as yourself,'" the shop's website says.

"We believe that our store is a member of the community in which we operate and as such should seek to have a positive impact."

No opening date has been set.

