New Englewood Juice Bar Goes For Greater Impact Aiding Youth In Low-Income Homes

A new juice and smoothie bar is opening in Englewood.

The Good Neighbor -- a family-run business -- is currently under renovation at 18 S. Dean St.

Ten percent of gross earnings will go toward supporting children in low-income Englewood homes, its website says.

"Our guiding principle is, 'Love your neighbor as yourself,'" the shop's website says.

"We believe that our store is a member of the community in which we operate and as such should seek to have a positive impact."

No opening date has been set.

