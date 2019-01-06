New Englewood Juice Bar Goes For Greater Impact Aiding Youth In Low-Income Homes

A new juice and smoothie bar is opening in Englewood.
The Good Neighbor -- a family-run business -- is currently under renovation at 18 S. Dean St.
Ten percent of gross earnings will go toward supporting children in low-income Englewood homes, its website says.
"Our guiding principle is, 'Love your neighbor as yourself,'" the shop's website says.
"We believe that our store is a member of the community in which we operate and as such should seek to have a positive impact."
No opening date has been set.
