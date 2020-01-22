Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Business

New Brunch Spot Opens In Montvale

Cecilia Levine
Breakfast from First Watch, opening in Montvale.
Breakfast from First Watch, opening in Montvale. Photo Credit: First Watch

The Shoppes at DePiero Farms has another new tenant.

Brunch spot First Watch will open in the North Market district Monday, Jan. 27.

First Watch offers traditional breakfast, brunch and lunch items like omelets, pancakes, salads and sandwiches, with a rotating seasonal menu.

This season’s menu includes brilliant beet toast, vanilla chai latte pancakes, a baja chicken bowl and more.

First Watch serves award-winning Project Sunrise coffee, which supports an independent group of female farmers in Huila, Colombia.

The restaurant has other New Jersey locations in Morris Plains, Union and Cherry Hill

First Watch serves its entire menu every day from 7 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

First Watch, 38 Farm View, Montvale

