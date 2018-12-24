New Bergen County Restaurants To Try In 2019

Out with the old. Dozens of Bergen County restaurants shuttered in 2018 making room for more in 2019. Here are the ones we are most excited to try.

Yada Noodle House , Bergenfield: Although Kitchen by Yada has been closed for years, the Thai restaurant reopening in the Church Street space vacated by Reilly's Rib Cage on Jan. 5.

First Watch , Bergen Town Center: The breakfast joint that calls itself the "Daytime Cafe" will be opening at Bergen Town Center, BoozyBurbs reports. Get ready for stacks of pancakes, bacon, eggs, juice, salads, smoothies and more.

Aumm Aumm , Englewood: The North Bergen pizzeria will be opening a second location at The Brownstone. Owner Massimo Delle Donne in a New York Times review said: “Aumm Aumm in the Neapolitan dialect means hush hush, and we named it that because we want the secret out about what our food is like.”

Regina's Sweet Temptations , Park Ridge: Currently working out of a commercial kitchen, a new storefront filled with custom cakes, cookies and other special treats will be opening as construction finishes on Park Avenue early next year.

Nizi Sushi , East Rutherford: The longtime favorited sushi restaurant is expanding to East Rutherford -- this time with a liquor license.

