A new Greek restaurant is coming to Bergen County.

Egeo Estiatorio describes itself as a "traditional Greek restaurant with modern sensibility."

It is set to open soon in Park Ridge, although an exact date has not been announced.

The menu boasts spreads and dips, soups, fish, salads, and specialties like moussaka, lamb shank, calamari, spinach pie and more.

Egeo Estiatorio, 99 Park Ave., Park Ridge.

