Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
New Bergen County Bakery Owners Are Betting On Each Other

Cecilia Levine
Michelle Micek and Torre Liebchen
Michelle Micek and Torre Liebchen Photo Credit: Wish Upon A Pastry

A Bergen County couple who quit their day jobs to start a cookie company together are taking things to new levels.

Michelle Micek and Torre Liebchen are preparing for the opening of Wish Upon a Pastry in Midland Park as they plan their wedding.

The couple took a "giant leap of faith" quit their day jobs at a local Kosher steakhouse to launch Wish Upon a Cookie in 2019, then got engaged to be married.

As word spread of Wish Upon A Cookie, their business and relationship both grew leaps and bounds. 

Like most small businesses, Micek and Liebchen saw themselves through many challenges over the last few years due to COVID-19, testing every ounce of their personal and professional lives.

Their dreams are becoming a reality with the launch of their storefront next week. 

Wish Upon a Pastry, a boutique bakery for custom cookies, cakes and confections galore will officially be open for business at 26 Goffle Road, Suite 6 in Midland Park.

The grand opening weekend is coming up on Saturday, Dec. 11 and Sunday, Dec. 12 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

