A new bar is coming to Hackensack, BoozyBurbs reports.

Tavern 61 will be replacing Solari's on South River Street, the Italian restaurant that had been in business since the 1930s, the outlet first announced.

The site is currently undergoing renovations and is expected to serve burgers, pasta, steaks and more.

No word yet on an opening date.

Tavern 61, 61 S River St, Hackensack

