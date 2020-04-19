Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Neiman Marcus Reportedly Filing For Bankruptcy Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Cecilia Levine
Neiman Marcus at Westfield Garden State Plaza.
Neiman Marcus at Westfield Garden State Plaza. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Neiman Marcus is preparing to seek bankruptcy protection as soon as this week, Reuters reports.

The company is the first major U.S. department store operator to crumble during the coronavirus shutdown, which closed 43 locations -- along with nearly 24 Last Call stores and a pair of Bergdorf Goodmans in New York.

A negotiation loan totaling hundreds of millions of dollars is in the final stages with creditors, as Neiman Marcus is $4.8 billion in debt, Reuters says.

Neiman Marcus' three New Jersey locations are at Westfield Garden State Plaza in Paramus, a Last Call Studio at The Outlets at Bergen Town Center and at The Mall at Short Hills.

Click here for more from Reuters.

