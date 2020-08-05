Murphy: Unhappy? 'Go To Another State'

In case you missed the end of Thursday's daily news briefing, Gov. Phil Murphy told anyone unhappy with the guy in charge of New Jersey unemployment to "Go to another state."

The governor said anyone who doesn’t like state Labor Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo can move.

Murphy’s dismissive remark came when asked by a reporter about Bergen County Assemblyman Kevin Rooney’s call for the labor commissioner to fix the backlogged unemployment system or resign. Earlier, state officials announced that more than a million New Jersey residents have filed jobless claims due to the coronavirus pandemic -- but that 300,000 still had to be processed.

“Kevin is a good guy, a very good public servant. I consider him a friend, but Rob’s not going anywhere. This is a 500-year flood. . . .All I would say to anyone who thinks that: Go to another state'.. . .Rob's doing a good job and he's not going anywhere.”

The exchange began shortly after 1 hour, 9 minutes: (1:09)

Minutes earlier, Asaro-Angelo said state Labor Department employees are working hard to answer all calls and catch-up on messages: "People do get through on the phone. . . .Most of them are generic questions."

It's another reason the state is setting up an online "chat-bot," he said.

