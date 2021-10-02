Most Popular Pizzerias In Hudson, Union Counties

Craving a slice of crispy, cheesy pizza loaded with toppings? Here are plenty you can try today in Hudson and Union counties.

The spots you see on this list were top-rated on several user-generated review sites, featured in local publications and recommended by Daily Voice readers

Some are longtime favorites while others have only recently opened their doors. All of these pizzerias, however, are dishing up pies we think you'll love.

Artichoke, Hoboken (with location coming to Jersey City)

Aumm Aumm, North Bergen

The Brick Fire Baked Pizza, Hoboken

De Palma, Union City

Downtown Pizza, Union City

Fiamma, Westfield

Gennaro's, Westfield

Houdini Pizza Laboratory, Fanwood

Mario's Classic Pizza, Hoboken

Perfect Pizza, North Bergen

Razza, Jersey City

Renato's, Jersey City

Sal's, West New York

Santillo's, Elizabeth

Tenth Street Pizza & Pasta, Hoboken

Termini, Union City

Tony Boloney's, Hoboken

Trattoria La Sorrentina, North Bergen

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.