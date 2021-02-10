Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Breaking News: TRAGEDY: Oradell Boy, 11, Critically Injured In Sledding Accident At Park In Paramus
Most Popular Pizzerias In Bergen, Passaic Counties

Cecilia Levine
A pie from Brooklyn's in Hackensack
A pie from Brooklyn's in Hackensack Photo Credit: @myinnerfatkidisout

Craving a slice of crispy, cheesy pizza loaded with toppings? Here are plenty you can try today in Bergen and Passaic counties.

The spots you see on this list were top-rated on several user-generated review sites, featured in local publications and recommended by Daily Voice readers

Some are longtime favorites while others have only recently opened their doors. All of these pizzerias, however, are dishing up pies we think you'll love.

Did we miss one? Email clevine@dailyvoice.com.

