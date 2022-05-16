Most Legendary Dessert In NJ Is Sweet Pizza Joint, Website Says

Chocolate chip cookie dough pizza? They have it. Birthday cake pizza? Got that too.

Pretty much any dessert you can dream transformed into a pizza is what Brother Bruno's is all about.

Established in 1976, the family-owned pizzeria in Wayne was named the most legendary dessert shop in New Jersey by Eat This, Not That.

Brother Bruno's even offers nationwide shipping for the cross-country foodie fans.

"Pick your topping—red velvet and s'mores are both favorites—and get this indulgent treat delivered to your home if you can't swing by and pick it up," Eat This, Not That says.

The Hamburg Turnpike eatery also offers traditional pies, pastas, bagels and more.

Brother Bruno's is located at 200 Hamburg Tpke., in Wayne.

Click here for the full Eat This, Not That list.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.