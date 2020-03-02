Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Business

Morris County Sushi Restaurant Named Best In NJ

Cecilia Levine
Kenko Sushi was named the best sushi restaurant in New Jersey
Kenko Sushi was named the best sushi restaurant in New Jersey Photo Credit: Kenko Sushi Instagram

Of the thousands of sushi restaurants in New Jersey, one in Morris County was named the best by food website The Daily Meal.

The website released a list of "The Best Sushi Restaurant in Every State" -- with Kenko in Lincoln Park representing the Garden State.

The website looked at Japanese restaurant highly-rated by user-generated review sites, local publications and pre-existing rankings.

The picks were then graded on sourcing of fish, variety of menu options, national renown, ambiance and freshness.

Kenko is known for giving tables complementary rolls and dessert too.

Daily Meal Screebgrab

Keknko, 261 Comly Road, Lincoln Park

Get the news you need to know on the go.

