More Than 1M Dodge Ram Pick-Up Trucks Being Recalled Due To Faulty Tailgates

Nearly 1.5 million Dodge Ram models produced in the past three years are being recalled across the globe due to faulty tailgates that may unlatch and send cargo spilling onto roadways.

Stellantis - formerly known as Fiat Chrysler - announced it will be recalling approximately 1.4 million pick-ups that include Ram 1500, Ram 2500, and Ram 3500 that were produced in the 2019 through 2022 model years.

According to the auto giant, the striker plates on the recalled trucks may not be properly lined up to allow for the door to completely close. There have been no reported crashes or injuries reported as a result of the issue that caused the recall.

Officials noted that pick-up trucks with “multi-function tailgates,” the Ram 1500 Classic, and trucks with sensors that alert drivers to unsecured tailgates are not impacted by the recall.

Dealers will inspect the tailgate striker alignment and adjust accordingly, the company said. Customers will be notified toward the end of January if they are a truck subject to the recall.

In the interim, Stellantis says that owners should double-check to ensure any cargo being towed is properly secure in the truck bed.

“An unintended tailgate opening while driving may result in a loss of unsecured cargo, potentially creating a road hazard to operators and occupants of other vehicles, and can cause such vehicles to crash without prior warning,” according to the NHTSA.

