More Than 100 Teens Wreak Havoc At Pequannock Youth Club, Charges Sought

A Pequannock youth club has issued a harsh warning to local parents after more than 100 teens showed up at the property to wreak havoc.

“Well over” 100 teens went to the Boys & Girls Club of Pequannock on Oak Avenue on Thursday, July 21, the organization confirmed in a Facebook post.

“Some of them went on top of our busses, ripped open the emergency hatches and went inside the locked busses,” the post says.

The teens were apparently caught on video, and the footage will be turned over to police for further examination, the club said.

“Police will be reviewing the footage charges will be filed against those that went on top of and into the busses and against those that are trespassing.”

Meanwhile, the post reminds parents that their property is private and is intended to serve as a place to provide daycare, summer camps, sports camps, and more.

“When our property is damaged it creates added expenses to the club for repairs and replacements, which in turn may cause us to have to raise our program fees.”

Witnesses to unapproved activities should be reported to the club at 973-633-9007.

“Help us protect our property and equipment so we can continue to serve our community.”

Boys & Girls Clubs of NWNJ Pequannock, Unit 19 Oak Avenue, Pequannock, NJ 07440

