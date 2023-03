A popular Montclair deli is expanding to Bergen County.

Sparo's Deli & Catering will be coming to Ramsey in the coming weeks, management tells Daily Voice.

Sparo's has offered dozens of premium and signature sandwiches sine opening on Bellevue Avenue in Upper Montclair in 2019.

The new location will be at 94 East Main St., in Ramsey.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.