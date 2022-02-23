Mom-Daughter Chocolatiers Bring Sweet Addition To Bergen County Candy Shop

A mother-daughter duo who opened a dessert shop in Bergen County two years ago are introducing a sweet, new addition.

An ice cream parlor.

Trina and Rhonda Villani, of Trina's Treats in Lyndhurst, rolled out the boutique ice cream shop this month.

Trina's Treats specializes in custom chocolate treats and dessert tables for any occasion.

The ice cream shop offers gourmet milkshakes, waffles and ice cream, cookie and ice cream sandwiches, and more.

See dessert menu below.

Stop in to Trina's Treats at 296B Stuyvesant Ave., in Lyndhurst for a taste.

