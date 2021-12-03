Modern Roots Opening Bergen County Takeout Spot

A Bergen County catering company is opening a local takeout spot.

Modern Roots will be replacing Texas Bobcat BBQ on E. Main Street in Ramsey.

The company uses fresh, seasonal ingredients and local produce in all of its meals.

Menu options include a variety of flat breads, salads, grain bowls with an extensive choice of produce and proteins, burgers, sandwiches, seasonal creations and more.

Modern Roots, 112 E Main St., Ramsey

