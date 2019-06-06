Modern Caribbean Restaurant Replacing Hackensack's Black Rebel Burger

The long-vacant Hackensack storefront formerly home to Black Rebel Burger has a new tenant.

JERK'D Modern Caribbean Kitchen will be moving into the Essex Street shop early this summer, according to a sign hanging in the window.

Black Rebel Burger occupied the space from Spring 2016 to Winter 2017 and has been empty ever since.

JERK'D will offer delivery and to-go options, as well as Uber Eats. No word yet on specifics or an opening date.

JERK'D, 363 Essex St., Hackensack.

