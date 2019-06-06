Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Breaking News: Ridgewood Burglar Finds Resident Home, Flees
Modern Caribbean Restaurant Replacing Hackensack's Black Rebel Burger

Cecilia Levine
JERK'D will be moving in to the space formerly occupied by Black Rebel Burger in Hackensack.
JERK'D will be moving in to the space formerly occupied by Black Rebel Burger in Hackensack. Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine

The long-vacant Hackensack storefront formerly home to Black Rebel Burger has a new tenant.

JERK'D Modern Caribbean Kitchen will be moving into the Essex Street shop early this summer, according to a sign hanging in the window.

Black Rebel Burger occupied the space from Spring 2016 to Winter 2017 and has been empty ever since.

JERK'D will offer delivery and to-go options, as well as Uber Eats. No word yet on specifics or an opening date.

JERK'D, 363 Essex St., Hackensack.

