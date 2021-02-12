Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Modern Bar & Restaurant Replacing Shuttered Bergen County Pub

Cecilia Levine
Read More Stories
River & Henley
River & Henley Photo Credit: River & Henley Instagram photo

A new bar and restaurant is coming to Bergen County.

River & Henley will be opening in New Milford at the location formerly home to Section 201.

Run by the Cifelli family, River & Henley is a “a trendy new spot to enjoy good food, great drinks, live music, host events, parties," and more, BoozyBoobs reports. Rocco Cifelli runs The Hive Bar and Bistro in Garfield, the outlet said.

River & Henley will serve American fare for lunch and dinner before converting into a bar in the evenings, according to BoozyBurbs.

The opening is expected sometime this month.

River & Henley, 704 River Road, New Milford

