Modern Bar & Restaurant Replacing Shuttered Bergen County Pub

A new bar and restaurant is coming to Bergen County.

River & Henley will be opening in New Milford at the location formerly home to Section 201.

Run by the Cifelli family, River & Henley is a “a trendy new spot to enjoy good food, great drinks, live music, host events, parties," and more, BoozyBoobs reports. Rocco Cifelli runs The Hive Bar and Bistro in Garfield, the outlet said.

River & Henley will serve American fare for lunch and dinner before converting into a bar in the evenings, according to BoozyBurbs.

The opening is expected sometime this month.

River & Henley, 704 River Road, New Milford

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.