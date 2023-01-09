Millions Of Fisher-Price 'Rock 'n Play Sleepers' Recalled As Death Toll Approaches 100 Infants

Fisher-Price has issued a fresh recall of millions of its “Rock ’n Play Sleepers” after there were at least eight new infant fatalities reported to bring the death toll to around 100.

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced that Fisher-Price has re-issued a recall of 4.7 million of its product that could lead to infants rolling from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained, raising the chances of injury or death.

Officials say that the initial recall was announced in April 2019, though parents and caretakers have continued to utilize the faulty product, despite it being illegal to sell or distribute them.

At the time of the initial recall, more than 30 fatalities were reported to have occurred in the Rock ’n Play Sleepers, and there have been approximately 70 since, including eight that were reported post-April 2019.

Approximately 100 deaths have reportedly occurred while infants were in the products, though Fisher-Price made note that in some reports, the company has been unable to confirm the circumstances of the infants’ deaths, according to CPSC.

The recalled items were sold nationwide at retailers that include Walmart, Target, and online through Amazon between September 2009 and April 2019. Anyone still using the products has been advised to stop using the Rock ‘n Play immediately and contact Fisher-Price for a refund or voucher.

