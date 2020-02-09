Millburn Deli Opening To-Go Store In Morristown

The famed Millburn Deli is headed to Morristown.

The deli that originated on Millburn Avenue in 1946 will open its second outpost across from the train station on Morris Street sometime this spring, store owners told Daily Voice.

Although it's in Morristown, the new store will still be called "The Millburn Deli." It's intended for pick-up and delivery orders, the owners said.

The sandwich shop is well-known across North Jersey and has been named to local and national "best of" lists (including this one by Thrillist ) .

The Godfadda Millburn Deli

Millburn's famous deli most well-known for some of its specialty sandwiches including "The Godfadda," which consists of fried chicken cutlet, fresh mozzarella, bacon and homemade Russian dressing.

Another favorite seems to be "The Grand Salami," which is spicy capicola, genoa salami, hard salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and vinegar on a sub roll.

The Millburn Deli is hoping for a mid- to- late-spring opening in Morristown.

The Millburn Deli, 139 Morris Street, Morristown

