Mexican Restaurant Opens In Small Bergen County Town

A New Mexican restaurant is now open for business in Bergen County.

Al Toro Bar, located on Hackensack Street in Wood-Ridge, has replaced former longtime tenant Martini Grill, according to BoozyBurbs.

On the menu, you’ll find all sorts of Mexican staples like chicken and steak tacos, tostados and quesadillas, as well as seafood specialties like Ceviche mixto.

Al Toro also offers happy hour dine-in deals and drinks Monday through Thursday from 2 to 6 p.m. and Friday from 3 to 6 p.m.

Al Toro opens at 11:30 a.m. every day, its website says.

Follow the restaurant on Instagram for the latest updates.

Al Toro Bar, 187 Hackensack St., Wood-Ridge, NJ

