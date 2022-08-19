Maywood Pizzeria Closes After 59 Years

A Maywood pizzeria is closing after 59 years in business.

Angelo's was opened in 1963 by Mary Mafaro, whose son made the announcement of the Pleasant Avenue shop's closing on Facebook.

"So sorry to hear this, been a staple of Maywood for such a long time," a longtime customer wrote. "Pleasant Ave will never be the same."

"Angelos made history back in the 60’s when Mr Mafaro installed that amazing rotating oven, no one could turn out the number of pies that Angelos could, that was genius," another said.

