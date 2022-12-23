Massive Trampoline Park Opens Another NJ Location

A popular indoor trampoline franchise is adding another New Jersey location with a planned opening in Edison, reports NJ.com.

Launch Entertainment announced plans for the Edison location with plans for construction to begin early next year.

This will mark Launch Entertainment's second location in New Jersey, with the first in Deptford.

The entertainment center will offer trampolines, axe throwing, bowling, among several other attractions. An exact opening date has yet to be announced.

To read the full story on NJ.com, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.