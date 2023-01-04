Massive Kosher Food Hall Coming To North Jersey Town

A massive kosher food hall which could be the biggest in the area is slated to open in North Jersey later this year.

Urban Shuk will be opening along East Palisade Avenue in Englewood's busy downtown corridor.

The word shuk translates from Hebrew to outdoor market. Englewood's Urban Shuk offers a fast-casual collection of restaurants including Bubby and the Buddha (Chinese), Happy Bird (chicken), Plantery (vegetarian) Taco Union (Mexican) and Yom Brgr (burgers).

An exact opening date has not yet been announced.

Urban Shuk, 52 E. Palisade Ave., Englewood

