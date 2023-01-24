Married Couple Opens Bergen County Sandwich, Crepe Shop: Report

Two trained chefs who happened to be married have opened a sandwich and creperie in Bergen County, BoozyBurbs reports.

Edward and Renata Greenwald are behind The Launch Room Cafe, in Bogota.

After working for years in restaurants, supermarkets, catering companies and corporate stores, the couple finally decided to open a place of their own, according to BoozyBurbs.

The Greenwalds' eatery boasts a variety of sandwiches, lunch specials, and 15-inch crepes.

The Launch Room Cafe, 64 West Main St., Bogota, or click here for more from BoozyBurbs.

