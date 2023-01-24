Married Chefs Open Bergen County Sandwich, Crepe Shop

Two trained chefs who happened to be married have opened a sandwich and creperie in Bergen County.

Edward and Renata Greenwald are behind The Launch Room Cafe, in Bogota.

After working for years in restaurants, supermarkets, catering companies and corporate stores, the couple finally decided to open a place of their own, the owners tell Daily Voice.

The Greenwalds held a soft opening and only take cash for now, but that is expected to change at the end of the month.

The Greenwalds' eatery boasts a variety of sandwiches, lunch specials, and 15-inch crepes.

"We're meeting local people, neighbors, the mayor and police officers have come by," the Greenwalds said. "It's been a quite introductory"

The Launch Room Cafe, 64 West Main St., Bogota.

