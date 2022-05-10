Manhattan Burger Joint Adds 'Next Level' Flair To This NJ Mall

A New York City burger joint is expanding its footprint across the Hudson River.

Kings of Kobe opened at Jersey City’s Newport Centre Mall on Wednesday, Oct. 5.

The brand first made waves in 2015 as a Downtown Manhattan pop-up peddling gourmet hot dogs. The concept has since sprawled into Hell’s Kitchen emerging as a brick-and-mortar burger joint with a polished, high-energy ambiance. The Jersey City joint boasts the area’s first menu centered on American Wagyu.

Founder Etai Cinader knows no limits when experimenting with America’s treasured comfort foods. The towering burger creations and frenzy of hot dog toppings speak to the Kings of Kobe core: Unadulterated, delicious fun.

“Wagyu takes things to the next level," Cinader said. "Its marbled makeup produces an unrivaled sensory experience.”

The new Jersey City menu spotlights 13 signature burgers and six premium hot dogs – each dish notable for its mosaic of toppings and succulent base made of domestically sourced Wagyu.

The menu features one-of-a-kind burgers including the Queen’s Rule with crispy prosciutto, pepper jack, sweet chili relish, and pickled jalapeño mayo. Or, there's the Oh My Frita! containing chorizo crisps, housemade potato sticks, sofrito sauce, aged cheddar, and a runny egg – the King's take on a Miami staple.

Non-burger creations include the King’s Classic hot dog topped with sauerkraut, sautéed onions, and spicy dijon, and the Hot Chicken on the Ritz: Ritz-cracker-breaded chicken, chili sauce, avocado ranch, pickles, watermelon radish all pressed between an airy brioche.

Kings of Kobe Jersey City boasts an expansive dining room and island bar area that extends outside into a cozy, heated patio, with an elevated ambiance. It has a seating capacity of 230 with a 30-seat bar and 40-seat outdoors. Brimming with colorful accents, the interior includes works by graffiti artist and New York legend, Hektad.

Kings of Kobe joins the SIMON Newport Centre’s emerging restaurant collection as it pioneers efforts to enliven the surrounding dining scene.

