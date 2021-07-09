‘Made With Love:’ Bagel 51 Cafe Brings Authentic NY-Style Delicacies To Heart Of Hudson County

New Hudson County cafe Bagel 51 is bringing authentic New York-style delicacies to the heart of North Bergen.

Now open at 5117 Tonnelle Ave., Bagel 51 serves a generous variety of fresh bagels, wraps, paninis and salads.

Also on the menu, you’ll find breakfast staples like smoothies, juices, pancakes, muffins and pastries.

If you’re in the mood for more classic American fare, opt for one of the cafe’s wide range of burgers, Philly steaks, chicken wings, chicken fingers or mozzarella sticks. You’ll even find ice cream on this cafe’s massive menu.

“What makes our cafe special is that it’s a NY-style deli/cafe brought to New Jersey,” Bagel 51 manager Nick, 23, told Daily Voice. “There’s not much of that in New Jersey.”

Though the cafe officially opened Friday, Nick says the eatery is urgently hiring.

“We still need more employees, but we’re open for now,” said Nick, of North Bergen.

Whether you’re craving breakfast, lunch or something sweet, everything is “made with love” at this North Bergen cafe.

“We make things with love, that’s our slogan,” said Nick. “Everything is fresh, everything is cooked the best way.”

Meanwhile, as a special promotion, Nick is offering customers 10 percent off through the month of July if they mention Daily Voice.

Follow Bagel 51 on Instagram and visit the cafe's website for the latest updates.

Bagel 51, 5117 Tonnelle Ave., North Bergen

