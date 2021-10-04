LOOK INSIDE: Dog Friendly Bar 'Schmitty's' Now Open In Hoboken

A dog friendly bar has opened in Hoboken.

Schmitty's -- originally billed as the Backyard Bar -- is now open at the former site of Nag’s Head Pub, which closed last year.

While there are some elements of the bar still awaiting approval from the building department, the main bar is up and running serving beers, cocktails and featuring an indoor garden wall.

The facility was designed by Bergen-based Ashlina Designs, who collaborated with Larkspur Botanicals for greenery.

Schmitty's Ashlina Design

Schmitty's opened last Thursday and is located at 359 First St. in Hoboken.

