Longtime Teaneck Ice Cream Shop Bischoff's To Close

Longstanding Teaneck ice cream and candy shop Bischoff's will be closing at the end of the month, store employees tell Daily Voice.

The Cedar Lane shop's last day will be on Dec. 31.

Open in Teaneck since 1934, Bischoff's offers an "old-fashioned ice cream soda fountain experience," according to its website, with egg creams and homemade ice cream evoking sweet memories for several generations of Bergen County families.

Store employees said they did not know if someone new would take over or if the shop would be sold.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.