Longtime Bergen County Restaurant Chain Shutters After 30 Years In Business

A pair of longtime Bergen County restaurants are going out of business.

Golden Dynasty's Hillsdale location will close Nov. 2, while the Franklin Lakes location has already shuttered.

The Hillsdale restaurant opened in 1991 and the Franklin Lakes location opened in 2004. The Hillsdale site on Kinderkamack Road was listed for sale last May, but it is unclear if it ever sold.

"It has been our pleasure to be part of the community for almost 30 years, Golden Dynasty Hillsdale said in a Facebook post.

"So many of you have become our family over the years. We are so grateful to have been able to reopen this past month and stay open for the rest of October. As much as we would love to stay open forever, some owners have wanted to retire since early this year. We have thought long and hard about this decision and believe it’s for the best."

The posts garnered dozens of comments from customers lamenting the news.

"I have been eating here for 30 years," one said. "My husband and I had our first Valentine’s Day there. Our hearts are broken."

"Your restaurant will always have a special place in our hearts, as we celebrated my late husband's birthdays there," another added. "He loved your food, & staff. Wishing you all happiness, & good health!"

