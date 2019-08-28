Local Mom Opens Bergenfield Bakery

A new bakery and cafe has opened in Bergenfield.

Zai's Dessertery on North Washington Avenue has been in the works for several months and is a dream come true for owner Zainab Illyas.

A grand opening will be held Sept. 14.

The local mom promises the best macarons in Bergen County, and will make custom cakes and cookies for catering orders.

The storefront offers an array of cupcakes, cookie bars, cookies (oatmeal raisin, chocolate chip, snickerdoodle), crepes, ice cream and hot drinks.

Zai herself with her new Blodgett ovens.

S'mores cookie bars

Custom cake from Zai's

Zai's Dessertery, 108 N. Washington Ave., Bergenfield

