Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Business

Local Mom Opens Bergenfield Bakery

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Zai's Dessertery is now open in Bergenfield.
Zai's Dessertery is now open in Bergenfield. Photo Credit: Zai's Dessertery

A new bakery and cafe has opened in Bergenfield.

Zai's Dessertery on North Washington Avenue has been in the works for several months and is a dream come true for owner Zainab Illyas.

A grand opening will be held Sept. 14.

The local mom promises the best macarons in Bergen County, and will make custom cakes and cookies for catering orders.

The storefront offers an array of cupcakes, cookie bars, cookies (oatmeal raisin, chocolate chip, snickerdoodle), crepes, ice cream and hot drinks.

Zai herself with her new Blodgett ovens.

S'mores cookie bars

Custom cake from Zai's

Zai's Dessertery, 108 N. Washington Ave., Bergenfield

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.